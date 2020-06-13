Combined Kawaii Kon x Comic Con Honolulu event fully canceled for the year, new dates announced for 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mega-convention Kawaii Kon x Comic Con Honolulu 2020 has been fully canceled for the year, organizers confirmed on Friday, June 12.

Anime convention Kawaii Kon was originally slated in May until the pandemic forced organizers to postpone it to August 2020 in a combined effort with Comic Con Honolulu.

“While Hawaii has been seeing a reduction in cases and businesses are starting to open up, we’ve determined, along with the HTA (Hawaii Tourism Authority) and state government that an event like ours is still too much of a risk,” said convention organizers.

They also add that with the 14-day quarantine extended to the end of July, bringing in guests from the mainland or other countries would be very unlikely to happen.

[RELATED: Hawaii gov. extends quarantine for out-of-state travelers to July 31]

If you had purchased a membership to to Kawaii Kon or Comic Con Honolulu, organizers say that membership will be automatically transferred to the next convention. If you purchased an artist alley table or vendor space, that will be automatically rolled over to the next convention as well.

The next convention will be Kawaii Kon and it has been scheduled from April 23, 2021, through April 25, 2021. It will not be combined with Comic Con Honolulu, which has been slated to return on August 20 through 22, 2021.

THE LATEST ON KHON2