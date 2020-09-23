Colorful addition to Kaimuki neighborhood aims to provide meals for community

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Regulars who frequent the Kaimuki Business District area may recognize something new in the neighborhood.

The Surfing Pig specializes in contemporary Hawaiian food, but amid the pandemic, they’ve pivoted to dish out the gift of aloha.

The restaurant was inspired by a New York eatery’s mission of feeding the community.

“I thought, that’s what we need to do is put a refrigerator outside,” said Stan Glander, owner of The Surfing Pig.

The colorful, hand-painted community fridge is stocked with individually wrapped items like kalua pig bowls. All meals in the refrigerator are free of charge.

“There’s usually a couple different kinds of items in there and we date it so that we know when it was made. The food in there is pretty fresh. It’s usually made no no later than yesterday, because we go through it that quickly.”

The Surfing Pig says their struggle during the pandemic is the driving force behind wanting to help.

“We’re probably at about 30 percent of our normal revenue, but we still have some food. You know, it’s not going to kill us to make some extra food, and to be able to help people that are that need it.”

The restaurant will reopen on Thursday under Tier 1 of Oahu’s reopeing tier system.

The Surfing Pig vows to keep the community fridge going as long as they can remain in business.

“We’re just trying to feed our neighborhood, the people that walk around and and are hungry and no one should go hungry here. If everybody did a little bit, then that’s a lot and I think we’re just trying to do our little bit and help whoever we can.”

The community fridge is accessible during restaurant hours of operation.

