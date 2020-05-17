Colorado woman wanted for quarantine violation found, arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Colorado woman who was wanted for violating the state’s quarantine order is in police custody.

Maui police arrested 24-year-old Tara Trunfio early Saturday morning at a residence in Kula. They said officers went to the home at 1:40 a.m. on a report of a woman refusing to leave the property.

That woman turned out to be Trunfio.

Police arrested her on two counts of violating state rules and orders. She remains in custody on $4,000 bail.

