HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Colorado woman who was wanted for violating the state’s quarantine order is in police custody.
Maui police arrested 24-year-old Tara Trunfio early Saturday morning at a residence in Kula. They said officers went to the home at 1:40 a.m. on a report of a woman refusing to leave the property.
That woman turned out to be Trunfio.
Police arrested her on two counts of violating state rules and orders. She remains in custody on $4,000 bail.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- Colorado woman wanted for quarantine violation found, arrested
- Beaches packed on first day restrictions are lifted
- Hawaii’s Dan Ige extends win streak to six at UFC Fight Night
- UH MBB’s D1 transfers took path less traveled to Hawai’i
- Trade winds and dry conditions remain through weekend