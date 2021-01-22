Colorado man arrested for COVID violation following Maui beach gathering

PAIA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police arrested a 31-year-old Colorado man after responding to a “drum circle” beach gathering at a Paia beach park off Hana Highway on Friday, Jan. 15.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The man, identified as Christopher Stern, was seen by police walking along the beach without a mask. Stern then allegedly refused to cooperate with officers and provided false information regarding his identity, police say.

Courtesy: Maui Police Department

Around 60 to 80 people were gathered near a group of approximately 20 drummers who had their masks under their chins as they drummed, according to officials. Police issued citations to the individuals for face mask violations.

Stern was arrested for Rules and Orders pertaining to a face mask violation around 6:20 p.m. before providing his true identity to police. Providing unsworn falsification to authorities was added as an additional charge.

The suspect was transported to the Wailuku Station and was processed without incident. He posted $4,000 bail and a court date has been set.

A similar incident at Makena State Park on Maui resulted in a law enforcement response in November, 2020.

Numerous complaints have been received by Maui police regarding regular drum circle gatherings on Friday afternoons at the park. Concerned residents can contact Maui police via email at mpdquarantine@mpd.net to report large, unauthorized gatherings if they see these types of events in the future.