College students weigh pandemic risks for winter travel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is time for students to start making travel plans for the holidays and winter break, although with COVID-19 cases surging around the country, visiting the family means taking extra safety precautions.

University of Hawaii at Manoa student Christian Navarro said he is limiting his contacts in anticipation of the trip to visit his family.

“I’ve been very cautious, limiting the number of people I see, especially after I got tested,” Navarro said. “I got a negative, so let’s just make sure it stays that way until I go back to California.”

His parents home state just surpassed one million COVID-19 cases. Navarro said his Thanksgiving will be celebrated with immediate family only.

“We’re not going to see anybody else, so I’m not really worried,” Navarro said. “I know it is pretty bad in California right now. That is why I’m taking extra measures, and avoiding seeing my friends, as much as I want to see everybody.”

Meanwhile, third-year student Ethan Weil is planning to travel to Colorado for the long winter break.

Colorado is seeing a spike in cases, just like many others. He plans to spend most of his time outdoors, where doctors have said it is safer.

Weil said, “It’s not a huge deal for me, especially I go outside a lot. So I go out to the mountains and stuff like that.”

Weil said he feels safe knowing he and others will be required to wear a mask on the plane. Other than that, he said his trip should not differ too much from other visits.

“I got a pack a mask, and a couple of masks,” Weil said. “And that’s about it. Other than that, packing like normal.”

The University of Hawaii requires students to follow the state’s safe travel protocol with a pre-travel test to avoid quarantine once they return.

Navarro is traveling for Thanksgiving, and once again for winter break. He said he is keeping his parents in mind for both trips.

“If it gets me, maybe it’s not as bad,” Navarro said. “But for someone like my parents age, like, that could really take a different toll.”