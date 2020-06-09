College football makes progress towards return as NCAA proposes six-week preseason plan

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is set to propose a six-week preseason plan that would allow the 2020 college football to begin on time in the fall despite the ongoing COIVD-19 pandemic, as first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

The NCAA’s proposed six-week preseason plan, which leads up to Week 1 of the 2020 college football season.

The plan, which is expected to be approved on Thursday, would allow teams to begin holding team workouts from July 13. Currently, teams are conducting voluntary and virtual meetings.

From July 24, teams can begin to have walkthroughs and team meetings for up to 20 hours a week. The final phase of the plan begins on Aug. 7, where teams would be allowed to hold full practices.

The above plans pertain to teams starting on Week 1 of the college football season, which begins on Saturday, Sept. 5. For teams starting on Week 0, all the above plans would be moved up by one week. The University of Hawaii is one of those teams, as the Rainbow Warriors are currently set to start their season on Aug. 29 at Arizona.