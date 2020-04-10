Coast Guard, Salvation Army deliver supplies from Hawaii Food Bank as COVID-19 response efforts continue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Service members from the Coast Guard 14th District delivered food from the Hawaii Food Bank on Oahu during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2, 2020.

Coast Guard service members often volunteer within their communities with charities and other organizations.

