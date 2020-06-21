Cluster of COVID-19 identified on Kauai with eight members of one family testing positive; State warns that number could increase

KAUAI(KHON2) — The State Department of Health announces seven new cases of COVID-19 on Kauai. On Thursday Kauai had it’s first new case after more than 10 weeks. That’s eight new cases on the Garden Isle in three days. The state said all eight cases are linked to the same household. According to the Kauai state health officer, that cluster may increase as close contacts of the positive cases get tested.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said it’s concerning but not surprising.

“We expected this to happen because we are dealing with a virus that is very contagious. So it wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when,” said Kawakami.

Department of Health Kauai District Officer Dr. Janet Berreman said it doesn’t look like any of the cases are travel related.

“We, so far, do not have any indication that it was travel, either any of the family members travel or that they had any visitors from off island. Our investigation is ongoing but at this point we think it is a community acquired case.”

Berreman said everyone in the household has been tested, but added that more people associated with the group are being looked at as they continue with contact tracing.

“We are identifying additional people, and groups of people, with whom the initial case and now these new cases may have been in contact while they were infectious. So over the weekend we do expect to test a number of additional people.”

When results come back on Monday, Berreman said the cluster size may increase.

“We’re expanding to the next circle of contacts that they may have had and will be doing more testing. So, yes it could expand.”

Berreman said the family is in quarantine. So far no one’s been hospitalized.

“Only one person is feeling really sick and that person is starting to feel better, and that was the initial one. The other people have very few symptoms.”

Kawakami said while he does expect to see new cases, he hopes numbers will remain low to avoid having to impose restrictions again.

“We explore every single option because the health and safety of our people is paramount. But I have to say that to cause another disruptions has it’s own set of very severe unintended consequences as well so we’re trying to do everything to avoid that. In order for us to avoid that though that’s going to require the cooperation and compliance of our people that live here on Kauai and that comes down to personal integrity… It really requires, at this stage out, people doing the right thing.”

Berreman said taking simple precautions like wearing your mask and washing your hands aren’t fancy but they work.