Clothing drive celebrates re-opening of Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii donation sites

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People on Oahu cleaned out their closets for a good cause.

Bags of gently used clothing and small household appliances were dropped off at a clothing drive held by Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii on June 27.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii is a non-profit that offers mentoring to the island’s youth.

The donations help support youth programs at a time where it’s needed now more than ever.

“The need is really great during this time,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters president and CEO. “Kids can’t go to school. So they’re isolated at home. For some of them, because they’re in situations where family is not real stable, it’s confusing for them and adds to their trauma. The response has been awesome. We didn’t know what to expect. First time doing this. It’s been steady since before 9 a.m. We got two trucks out here today. We’re expecting to bring in 5,000 pounds of goods which is really great.”

The drive was held at the parking lot of the Nuuanu YMCA, the biggest YMCA on the island as well as at other Maui and Oahu sites.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii says the donations will also help support youth programs at the YMCA.

