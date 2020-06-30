Clothing company donates portion of sales to Iolani Palace

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local clothing company is stepping up to help the struggling Iolani Palace.

These new masks made by Iolani Inc. highlight the historic palace.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each mask will go to help support the Friends of Iolani Palace which is losing thousands of dollars a day due to the lack of visitors.

Additionally the Kawakami family behind the clothing label will match donated proceeds up to $10,000.

