Clothing company donates portion of sales to Iolani Palace

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local clothing company is stepping up to help the struggling Iolani Palace.
These new masks made by Iolani Inc. highlight the historic palace.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each mask will go to help support the Friends of Iolani Palace which is losing thousands of dollars a day due to the lack of visitors.
Additionally the Kawakami family behind the clothing label will match donated proceeds up to $10,000.
