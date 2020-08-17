‘Closed’ signs posted on popular Waimea Bay rock

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officers from the State Department of Land and Natural Resources posted “Closed” signs on Sunday, Aug. 16, on the rock at Waimea Bay Beach Park.

That rock is a popular jumping spot.

The DLNR closed the rock on Saturday in coordination with the city and claimed that continued large gathers are to blame.

The latest city emergency orders close all state and city beaches, parks and trails.

Dozens of people had crowded onto the rock for an unpermitted jump rock contest on Aug. 1. Honolulu police showed up and broke up the crowds on the rock and in tents on the beach.

