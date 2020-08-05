Clorox struggling to keep up with increased demand from COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) – KHON2 reported Monday that the pandemic has boosted Clorox’s sales, and while that’s good news for the company, it’s not so good news for the rest of us.
Clorox says it has aggressively increased the production of its disinfectant wipes, but admits that it won’t be enough to keep up with demand.
The company says that since the pandemic is expected to last well into 2021, on top of the upcoming cold and flu season, it will now take a year to reach the supply level necessary to meet customer demands.
