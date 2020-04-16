Class of 2020 will not be able to walk in graduation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The class of 2020 will not be able to walk this year.

The Department of Education decided to forgo traditional commencement ceremonies due to safety concerns and social distancing guidelines.

Instead, schools will honor their seniors in alternative ways, which will be announced next week.

“While there are strict safety parameters, the schools need to work with them, we have empowered them to design a celebration that can best reflect the traditions of their community,” said School’s Superintendent Christina Kishimoto. “This was an emotional decision because we understand the importance of this milestone for our seniors.”

In early April, the department announced graduation requirements will be based on third-quarter grades.