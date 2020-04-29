Class of 2020 prepare for virtual graduation ceremonies

The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we now live our lives. Even down to what high school seniors would normally be looking forward to this time of year — graduation. It marks the ceremonial end of a pivotal time in young lives and opens doors to new beginnings. But the Class of 2020 will experience it unlike any other. For the first time, graduation will go virtual.

“We know it’s been a turbulent year for our students,” said Campbell High School Principal Jon Henry Lee, “We want to make sure their lasting memory of Campbell High School is a positive one.”

Principal Lee says about 650 seniors are expected to graduate. The traditional elements will continue like the speeches from the valedictorian and class president. But students will need to submit a photo of themselves in their cap and gown.

“All of our graduates will be flashed across the screen with their name and honors designation as well, and they’ll have their time in the spotlight,” he said.

Everything will be pre-recorded and then streamed on-air and on-line on graduation day for the entire state to see.

‘They can watch it live on KHII,” said Lee. “It will also be streamed live on the KHON2 app and I think they have a Youtube channel for KHON.

Chloe Mora and her daughter Madison, who is a senior at Kaiser High School were heartbroken to find out they won’t be having a traditional graduation ceremony.

“Changing our tassels, even throwing our caps, the small things we’re not going to create those moments together,” said Madison.

“As a parent, this is also what we wait for going through the years of parenting and seeing our children grow up,” said Mora.

But like many, Madison is understanding and is excited to attend Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

“As my parents say, you have to look forward to what’s ahead of you. You can’t dwell on not having graduation. Just look forward that you’re going to be moving on in the next chapter of your life,” said Madison.

We will be broadcasting several graduation ceremonies on KHON2.com and our sister station KHII.

Campbell High School: Friday, May 15 @ 5-7 p.m.

Baldwin High School: Friday, May 22 @ 6-7 p.m.

Farrington High School: Saturday, May 23 @ 6:30-8 p.m.

Kalani High School: Saturday, May 30 @ 6:30-8 p.m.

Kapolei High School: Sunday May 31 @ 6:30-7:30 p.m.