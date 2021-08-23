City’s Rental and Utility Relief Program processing 5,000 applications

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City’s Rental and Utility Relief Program has been temporarily paused after receiving 5,000 new applications. The break will allow community partners to process applications and distribute funds to landlords and utility companies.

Those who have already started their applications should continue to send their materials using the personalized account they created.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Thus far, the program has helped approximately 7,000 households on Oahu, distributing $58 million in rent and utility support since April.

The program will reopen at a later date, which will be announced after the City and its partners process this round of applications.

Click here to sign up for a notification when the portal reopens.