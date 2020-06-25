Live Now
KHON2 News at 5

City’s proposal to allow singing, wind instruments at restaurants and bars with restrictions approved

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
honolulu-skyline-buildings-generic-1_196654

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii Governor David Ige has approved singing and playing wind instruments at Oahu restaurants and bars with some restrictions.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

  • Performers who sing or play wind instruments must keep a distance of at least 10 feet from other people.
  • Performers who sing or play wind instruments need not wear face coverings, but a physical barrier is required between performers and patrons/staff for indoor restaurants/bars.
  • The 10-foot distance requirement does not apply to members of the same performing group.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories