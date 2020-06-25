City’s proposal to allow singing, wind instruments at restaurants and bars with restrictions approved

Lawmakers are laying the groundwork on vast new public controls ahead of a future health crisis under a bill that has a public hearing tomorrow morning at the capitol. HB2502 had passed several committees prior to the COVID pandemic, then lawmakers did what's called a "gut and replace" with new language.

The proposed new version of HB2502 gives the health director -- instead of just the governor -- the power to declare a public health emergency. It lays out how any communicable disease can trigger future isolation and quarantine orders, including those of travelers. It establishes a $5,000 fine for health rule violations. It allows all state departments to share confidential health information with each other and with private contractors. it would make traveler screening mandatory.