City’s proposal to allow singing, wind instruments at restaurants and bars with restrictions approved

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii Governor David Ige has approved singing and playing wind instruments at Oahu restaurants and bars with some restrictions.
Here’s a quick breakdown:
- Performers who sing or play wind instruments must keep a distance of at least 10 feet from other people.
- Performers who sing or play wind instruments need not wear face coverings, but a physical barrier is required between performers and patrons/staff for indoor restaurants/bars.
- The 10-foot distance requirement does not apply to members of the same performing group.
