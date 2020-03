HONOLULU (KHON2) – The City’s parking exceptions are now in effect to help residents and businesses during this stay-at-home period.

Restaurants are allowed reserve up to three metered stalls in front of their businesses for pickup.

Parking will be allowed in “No parking tow-away zones” to allow residents to park in these areas all day.

If meters are there, metered rates still apply.

The contraflow lanes on Kapiolani Boulevard and Ward Avenue will be suspended until April 30.