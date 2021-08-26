City’s free COVID-19 testing at HNL airport has been extended

FILE – People wait in long lines at the City COVID-19 testing site at the Honolulu airport, Hawaii, Aug. 7, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The City and County of Honolulu is extending its free COVID-19 testing to all O’ahu residents through Saturday, Sept. 4.

The testing site is held at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, at the Diamond Head Tour Group Area just past the baggage claim 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The site is open seven days a week, including holidays.

Residents are encouraged to pre-register at https://oahucitypass.lumisight.com/. A QR code will be given upon completion of registration.

CCH said to improve operations, no walk-ins will be accepted at the airport testing site.

However, once a resident has completed their test, they will receive their results within six hours.

The closet parking garage to the testing site is at Terminal two parking garage located directly across from Terminal two. The entrance to this structure can be accessed from the second level of the Airport Access Road directly across from the Administration Tower across of Lobby five.