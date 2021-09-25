City’s COVID response center to close due to scheduled service outage

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City and County of Honolulu Logo with KHON Background_1555806217299.png.jpg

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City’s COVID response call center is scheduled to be closed on Sunday, Sept. 26, due to a planned outage of internal network services, according to the City and County of Honolulu.

During the closure, the call center will not be able to receive any calls or emails from the community. Anyone with questions, concerns or to learn more, click here.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The call center will reopen on Monday, Sept. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — its regular hours. Its services began on March 23, 2020, and have been available for the community seven days a week, except on State and Federal holidays.

Those who would like to reach out after Sunday’s closure can call 768-CITY (2489) or email covidresponse@honolulu.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories