City’s COVID response center to close due to scheduled service outage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City’s COVID response call center is scheduled to be closed on Sunday, Sept. 26, due to a planned outage of internal network services, according to the City and County of Honolulu.

During the closure, the call center will not be able to receive any calls or emails from the community. Anyone with questions, concerns or to learn more, click here.

The call center will reopen on Monday, Sept. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — its regular hours. Its services began on March 23, 2020, and have been available for the community seven days a week, except on State and Federal holidays.

Those who would like to reach out after Sunday’s closure can call 768-CITY (2489) or email covidresponse@honolulu.gov.