City works to reopen park comfort stations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City is reopening park comfort stations, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Officials say that they have been working to open these facilities and that they will be locked during the evening park closure hours, which has been done before.

The water will be restored to the showers, but department officials say that this may also take some time.

“Please keep in mind that some of these facilities will remain closed either temporarily or for extended periods of time for cleaning, maintenance, and renovations. For the safety of the workers who clean these facilities, we request that the public not to interfere with the park staff while they are conducting their duties,” said the department in a statement.

The parks remain closed and should only be used to access the ocean or use one of these comfort station facilities, officials say.

