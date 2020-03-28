City working to open a medical, quarantine center for homeless

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City is working to open a medical and quarantine center for the homeless.

The Kaaahi Street facility in Iwilei will provide housing, food and hygiene facilities for up to 52 homeless individuals at a time, who are experiencing symptoms, awaiting results, or who test positive for COVID-19.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health will assist in start-up costs and hire displaced Local 5 workers to provide food service, housekeeping and maintenance services;

The City & County of Honolulu will provide water, electric services and sewer connection;

The Institute for Human Services will offer social services case management for patient;

Premier Health Group and H4 will provide onsite testing services; and

Local 5 will also provide meal preparation and facilities maintenance on a volunteer basis.

The facility will also provide urgent care services. It’s set to open Wednesday, April 1.