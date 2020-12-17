City will run its last large food distribution of the year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Families on Oahu have another opportunity to receive food donations for this holiday season, but KHON2 has been told slots for this event are already filled. The city says this will be its last large food distribution for this year, one week before Christmas.

“The private sector, who’s standing in this room with us today, raised a whole bunch more money to help make sure that the Christmas is a brighter one for families. They’ve raised $185,000,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “The city’s matching it with $200,000 more of CARES money.”

The event will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aloha Stadium. A total of 3,500 households have pre-registered.

“They had an allotment, and people could register online,” said Crystal van Beelen from the Department of Emergency Management. “I guess they asked certain questions they had to meet and people registered that way.”

The city says it has done 20 large food distributions and nearly 130 smaller ones around the island during the pandemic. The Hawaii Food Bank tells KHON2 it has distributed more than 21,000,000 pounds of food since March. The organization usually distributes about 12,000,000 pounds a year.

Other food assistance programs came in the form of $500 restaurant cards the state sent. Those cards recently expired, but not without helping the restaurant industry.

“Towards the end, we had a tremendous amount of restaurant cards come in. And the nice thing is, we ended up being up over last year.at three of our Gyu-Kaku restaurants from time to time,” said Rick Nakashima, owner of Gyu-Kaku Hawaii.

Nakashima, who also owns Ruby Tuesday, tells us they have been trying to provide discounts to get customers. Despite the restaurant card program ending, he’s optimistic.

“I think we’re going to do quite well, relative to COVID towards the end of December. And we’ll see what the new year brings. I feel like a lot of this is starting to turn with the tourism coming back,” Nakashima said.