City: What’s closed, regulated on Memorial Day 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 25.

The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows.

Emergency medical services, lifeguard, fire, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. For route and schedule information, please visit www.thebus.org.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

As part of an ongoing citywide response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Honolulu Zoo, Neal S. Blaisdell Center, People Open Markets, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve and Koko Head Shooting Complex will be closed. Satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will also be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

No parking will be allowed on all streets and shoulders in Lanikai, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through June 30.

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

