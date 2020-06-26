City to support drive-through COVID-19 testing on June 27

Nurse Carlos Davila takes a sample from a police officer at a Health Department drive-thru checkpoint where molecular tests that detect the new coronavirus are being processed, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Gov. Wanda Vazquez announced on Thursday the cancellation of all contracts awarded to people and companies whose names have been publicized as part of a local and federal investigation into the intended purchase of new coronavirus testing kits. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Responding to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, the City and County of Honolulu is pleased to announce it is supporting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex this weekend.

Testing at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex will be offered on Saturday, June 27, by Premier Medical Group Hawaii. Testing will be from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Testing for regular PCR (nose swab) will be conducted as it has been done previously.

If one desires this testing, the attending doctor will determine who should be tested. Quarantine protocol for tested patients follows the State Department of Health recommendations. To view the guidelines, head here.

Testing will be offered without charge for those without insurance.

Test participants should follow the posted signs to the test area. All who attend will first be screened and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so results can be made known to them.

The public is reminded that the parking lot at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex will be closed to the public until 3 p.m. to allow for breakdown of testing tents and clearing of cones and barriers.



For more information on the testing, contact Premier Medical Group Hawaii at (808) 304-8816 or (808) 367-6020.

