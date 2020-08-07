City to support COVID-19 testing on Oahu this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to recent uptick in reported cases, the City and County of Honolulu announced it is supporting more COVID-19 testing at Geiger Community Park in ‘Ewa and Kaka‘ako Waterfront Park this weekend. Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be offered at both locations. Walkups will be accommodated but will be seen in turn.
Testing at Geiger Community Park in ‘Ewa will be offered on Saturday, August 8, by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care and will be from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Testing at Kaka‘ako Waterfront Park on Sunday, August 9, will be by Premier Medical Group Hawaiʻi and will be from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Testing for regular PCR (nose swab) will be conducted as done previously. If one desires this testing, the attending doctor will determine who should be tested. Quarantine protocol for tested patients follows the State Department of Health recommendations. To view the guidelines, head here. Testing will be offered without charge for those without insurance.
Participants should follow the posted signs to the test area. All who attend will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so results can be made known to them.
