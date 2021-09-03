City to offer antigen tests to Oahu residents at Honolulu airport

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free antigen tests will be available for Oahu residents beginning Monday, Sept. 6, at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

According to officials, these point-of-care antigen tests will be accepted for employees who qualify for a medical or religious exemption from the city’s COVID vaccine requirement.

Residents will be able to take a test seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. — including holidays. The testing site is located at the Diamond Head Tour Group area (past baggage claim 31).

Those who would like to take the antigen test must bring a valid state ID showing their Oahu address and zip code, officials reported. No walk-ins will be accepted. People eligible must pre-register under the pre-paid section here.

Officials reported these tests can provide results faster and is less invasive. The PCR mid-turbinate tests will no longer be available at the airport’s testing site.

For more information on these antigen tests, call (833) 560-0997, email covidresponse@kidneyhi.org or click here.

