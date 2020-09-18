City to launch reimbursement grant program geared towards helping small businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Caldwell held a news conference on Thursday announcing an additional $75 million in financial support set to go towards helping small businesses affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The funds will be dispersed in the form of a reimbursement grant for businesses making less than five million dollars in revenue.

Mayor Caldwell’s announcement comes just over a week after many non-essential businesses were forced to close under the newest “stay-at-home, work-from-home” order.

“If you expend the money and you can prove you expended it, we will reimburse you,” said the mayor.

Businesses that make less than two million dollars in revenue will be able to qualify for up to $20,000 in grant money. Those making two to five million dollars can get anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000.

One stipulation would be a required proof of payment.

“Understanding that if the business hasn’t paid the expense, unfortunately, we can’t reimburse them for it.” Vince Otsuka, President and CEO of Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union

For example, if a business failed to pay rent, they would not be able to apply for the grant to satisfy the missing payment.

City officials say businesses will need to submit a copy of an invoice and receipt, like a bank check, to qualify for any type of reimbursement through the program.

Applications will be available for businesses making less than two million dollars on September 21. Businesses that see a revenue of two to five million dollars can apply starting October 1.

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2