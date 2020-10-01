City schedules drive-through flu shot clinic in Kakaako to help residents beat the flu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — To reduce the spread of the flu this season, the city is holding a drive-through flu shot clinic at the Kakaako Waterfront Plaza parking lot, which is located on Cooke Street.

It will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4.

The first hour of the clinic, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., will be reserved for those who are 65-years-old and older.

The “Drive Through to Beat the Flu” clinic is available to everyone, even to those without insurance.

Participants are asked to enter the clinic in their motor vehicle through the intersection of Ward Avenue and Ala Moana Boulevard.

Here’s a list of requirements for participants:

All participants must wear a face covering and be in a motor vehicle (no walk-ups). A completed Flu Shot Questionnaire and Consent Form (click to access a copy). Officials ask that you bring a printed version of the form. Photocopy of your state-issued identification, school identification, or birth certificate. If you have insurance: Photocopy of all of your medical insurance card(s). While most insurance policies cover flu shots, a copay may be necessary. Please check with your health care provider to determine your coverage. Medicare Advantage plan members must have their Medicare A/B cards, as well as their advantage plan card (e.g., HMSA, HUMANA, Kaiser, UHC etc). If you are not the primary subscriber on your insurance plan, you will also need to provide the subscriber’s legal name, date of birth, gender, relationship (spouse, parent).

Flu shots will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last.

For more information, call My Health Solutions at (808) 294-1399.

