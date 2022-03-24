HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu announced they will be scaling down their free COVID testing for the public.

Officials said that starting April 3, the city’s Mobile Lab at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be open five days a week instead of seven from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The airport testing site is located at the Diamond Head Tour Group Area, just past baggage claim 31.

Free COVID tests will be offered at Honolulu Hale on Fridays near the Mission Memorial Building hearing rooms.

Testing will also be available at Kapolei Hale on Wednesdays.

Both sites at Honolulu and Kapolei Hale will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting March 30 except for holidays.

Clients must pre-register online.