City, private golf courses given green light to reopen with a lengthy new set of guidelines

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Both City and private golf courses have been given the green light to welcome back players and employees on Oahu effective Friday, May 1, as golf employs roughly 27,000 workers in Hawaii.

But like everything else, the return to the green is not without a lengthy new set of guidelines.

For players, key changes will include only one player per golf cart, unless you’re riding with immediate family. Tees, towels, and water will not be provided, and flagsticks are not to be touched. For course operators, the key changes center around providing a clean and safe environment.

“They will see an increase of labor,” said Wes Wailehua, PGA of America Aloha Section. “From sanitizing carts maintaining facilities and regular wipe down’s. Less staff could be implemented because of the spacing to protect the safety of the staff.”

More spacing between groups teeing off will be another change to protect players. For now, there can only be a maximum of four players per group which is something that will have an immediate impact on the always busy Ala Wai golf course.

