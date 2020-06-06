HONOLULU (KHON2) — City pools on Oahu also reopened Friday for lap-swimming only.
Swimmers are limited to one hour.
It’s on a first-come, first-serve basis with pool staff keeping a waiting list.
You’re also required to use face coverings when entering or leaving the facility but of course, you can take it off to swim.
- WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses the latest updates from Maui County
- June 4: Incoming passenger count bumped up to 1,621, total 19 flights landed
- Man charged with assaulting group posting racial justice flyers along Maryland trail
- City pools open for lap-swimming on Oahu
- What’s closed for King Kamehameha day on Oahu