City pools open for lap-swimming on Oahu

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — City pools on Oahu also reopened Friday for lap-swimming only.

Swimmers are limited to one hour.

It’s on a first-come, first-serve basis with pool staff keeping a waiting list.

You’re also required to use face coverings when entering or leaving the facility but of course, you can take it off to swim.

