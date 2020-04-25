City parks reopening Saturday; what you can and can’t do

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Oahu, city parks will be reopening Saturday, Apr. 25, but only for certain activities. Walking, jogging, running and bike riding will be allowed.

However, playing ball, playing on playgrounds, even using the outdoor fitness equipment at the park will not be allowed.

If you sit or lie down, you will be cited.

“We want to make sure there’s no gathering or crowds, and as you know it gets very, very crowded when we open up,” said Michele Nekota, City Director of Parks and Recreation.

Skateparks, courts, off-leash dog parks and camp grounds will still be closed, as well as Hanauma Bay and the Koko head Shooting Complex.

The good news the beach is still open for exercise.

“Walking, running and jogging on the beach, especially above the high water mark is permissible,” said Nekota.

For people who want a change of scenery, the five Honolulu Botanical Gardens are opening next Friday, May 1. You can walk around, but again, no gathering.

Like everything else, the City and County of Honolulu said it wants to eventually let people enjoy the gardens and parks like they used to.

“We do look forward to allowing these activities again in the future, but you know we’re just not ready at this point,” said Nekota.

The Honolulu Police Department will be at the parks monitoring and making sure that the rules are followed this weekend. The fine for breaking the rules is $5,000 and/or up to a year in jail.