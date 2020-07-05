Live Now
City park staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city has confirmed a staffer in the Department of Parks and Recreation has tested positive for COVID-19.

It was reported this weekend that the worker was a part of the crew at Hoaeae Community Park in the Village Park neighborhood of Waipahu.

Summer Fun does take place at this site.

The city says the person who tested positive had minimal contact with Summer Fun participants and was wearing proper protective gear during the Summer Fun Program, including facial covering and gloves.

This staff member was asymptomatic while at the park, and is isolating at home.

