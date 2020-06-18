City park playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment to reopen this Friday

HONOLULU (KHON) — After the mandatory 14-day quarantine for inter-island travel was lifted earlier this week, another reopening is set for Friday, June 19: playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment at City parks.

“We want to remind everyone that these structures are not regularly sanitized by park staff,” siad Department of Parks and Recreation Public Information Officer Nathan Serota in an email. “We recommend anyone using these facilities to sanitize their hands before and after using the equipment. Physical distancing and facial coverings are also strongly recommended.”

Serota continued: “While these facilities were closed, Mayor’s Kākou for Parks initiative has continued to renovate park playgrounds, comfort stations, and play courts around O‘ahu. Since 2015 we have improved 119 play apparatus island-wide, while also renovating bathrooms and resurfacing outdoor courts at 173 different park locations.”