City opens garden of remembrance, dedicated to victims of COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City has opened the Māla o Haliʻa, a garden of remembrance, dedicated to those who lost their lives due to COVID-19.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell attended a blessing ceremony for the new garden. The mayor also gave his final weekly assessment of the City’s current recovery framework which currently remains in Tier 2.
