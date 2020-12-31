City opens garden of remembrance, dedicated to victims of COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City has opened the Māla o Haliʻa, a garden of remembrance, dedicated to those who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell attended a blessing ceremony for the new garden. The mayor also gave his final weekly assessment of the City’s current recovery framework which currently remains in Tier 2.

