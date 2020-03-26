City opens a 768-CITY COVID-19 Information Hotline

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu COVID-19 information response website, hotline, and email was launched.

Oahu residents are encouraged to visit the website, oneoahu.org, to get answers to frequently asked questions about Mayor Caldwell’s Stay at Home/Work at Home Order.

If they do not find an answer to their questions on the site, residents should call the 768-CITY (2489) information hotline or email covidresponse@honolulu.gov.

City staff are available to answer questions and provide clarifications about the order, direct residents to Aloha United Way 211 for social services, and point residents to hawaiicovid19.com for health-related information and concerns.

As of Wednesday, March 25 at 12:55 p.m.:

Number of calls to 768-CITY: 1,646

Number of emails to convidresponse@honolulu.gov: 805

Number of unique visitors to oneoahu.org: 9,969

Hours for 768-CITY call center:

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As of Wednesday, March 25 at 2:50 p.m. the City was able to respond to every email sent or forwarded to covidresponse@honolulu.gov. City staff will evaluate the need to maintain the call center past Friday evening.