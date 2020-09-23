City of Honolulu will resume in-person customer services on Sept. 24

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City of Honolulu will reopen its driver licensing centers, satellite city halls and other offices for in-person visits starting Thursday, Sept. 24.

On Sept. 22, the Department of Customer Services announced that various locations will be open by appointment-only for driver licenses, road tests, state ID cards, vehicle title transfers and reconstructed vehicle inspections.

Hours will be extended to accommodate those who had their appointments canceled during the stay at home order. Staff will be contacting customers directly to reschedule road tests and other canceled appointments.

Driving licensing centers will also be open on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through December to handle rescheduled appointments.

New appointments can be scheduled online here.

