City Mill Honolulu employee tests COVID-positive

Coronavirus

by: KHON2 Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A City Mill employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, company officials announced on Sept. 18.

The employee works at the Nimitz Highway store location, and last worked shifts on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16. The company added that the person was asymptomatic.

As a precaution, all employees were immediately notified and the affected areas were disinfected, City Mill reported.

On-site testing will also be conducted for the Honolulu store and administrative employees.

