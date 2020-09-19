City Mill Honolulu employee tests COVID-positive

Healthcare professional in protective gloves & workwear holding & organising a tray of COVID-19 vaccine vials. The professional is carrying out researches on COVID-19 vaccine in laboratory.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A City Mill employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, company officials announced on Sept. 18.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The employee works at the Nimitz Highway store location, and last worked shifts on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16. The company added that the person was asymptomatic.

As a precaution, all employees were immediately notified and the affected areas were disinfected, City Mill reported.

On-site testing will also be conducted for the Honolulu store and administrative employees.

Latest Stories on KHON2