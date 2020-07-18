City Mill employee tests positive for COVID-19

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — City Mill confirms that one of its employees at the Pearl City store tested positive for COVID-19.

The company was notified on July 14 by the state Department of Health. All employees at that store were notified as well as fellow City Mill workers at other stores.

City Mill reports the store was professionally disinfected and cleaned that evening.

When the cleaning was done the store opened up again.

The company did on-site testing with Pearl City Store employees, and no one tested positive.

“We are deeply committed to the safety of our customers and team members,” said Carol Ai May, Vice President of City Mill. “City Mill implemented, from the very beginning, cleaning and safe distancing protocols for our stores. We require that our team members wear masks at all times and that their temperatures are checked when reporting to work. Additionally, customers are required to wear masks and safe distance when they are in the stores.”

Steven Ai, President and CEO also commented, “Our team members are our most valued asset and we have taken steps since the beginning of the pandemic to protect them while still remaining open as an Essential Retailer. Upon notice by the Department of Health, our management team quickly activated a previously defined COVID-19 action plan which included immediate disinfection and sanitization by a professional company. Furthermore, we are relieved to hear that the team member is now recovering.”

