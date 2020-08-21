City looking to hire with new virtual job fair website

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced that there will be a new virtual job fair website for temporary contract employment with the city.

The announced jobs are for Clerical/Customer Service, Entry Professional, and Specialty positions. Applications must be received by Aug. 31.

For those who are not able to access the website but would like to join the Virtual Job Fair, you can schedule an appointment to use the computers at the Department of Community Services American Job Center.

This is located at 1505 Dillingham Blvd, Suite 110.

Contact the American Job Center to schedule an appointment at 768-5701 or AJCH@honolulu.gov.

