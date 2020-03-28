City hosts drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Waipio and Kakaako this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following last weekend’s drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Kakaako, the city hosts another round of drive-thru testing for two days this weekend.

Saturday’s testing was done at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drive-thru testing in Kakaako will be done from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kakaako Waterfront Park.

All who attend each location will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information to include contact numbers so results can be made known to them.

Results of each week’s testing will be used to identify COVID-19 “Hot Spots” to help in their containment.

For more information on this testing, please call (808) 304-8816 or (808) 367-6020.