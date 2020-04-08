HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city hosts drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Waianae on Thursday, April 9 from 9 a.m. To noon.

Testing will be conducted in the Waianae Harbor lot located at 85-471 Farrington Highway.

Premier Medical Group Hawaii’s Dr. Scott Miscovich will be leading the effort.

Those who wish to be tested can follow the signs posted on Farrington Highway where you will be directed to the initial screening site.. Those coming for testing should be experiencing upper respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.

All who attend will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so results can be made known to them. Results of the testing will be used to identify COVID-19 “Hot Spots” to help in their containment.

For more information on this testing, please call Premier Medical Group Hawaii at (808) 304-8816 or (808) 367-6020.