City extends driver’s license, state id expiration dates

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

The city is extending the expiration date on driver’s licenses and state identification by 90 days.

That’s only if your card expires in march through June and goes into effect tomorrow.

Drivers 72-years-and older will be allowed to renew their two-year license by mail under certain circumstances.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story