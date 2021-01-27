City expands free COVID-19 testing to Oahu educators

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu educators can now get a free COVID-19 test at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Hawaiian Monarch Hotel.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The City and County of Honolulu announced the free testing expansion on Wednesday.

“Throughout this pandemic, our teachers have had to adapt to leading hours upon hours of video lessons for remote learners, doing all they can to make sure our students are not missing out,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a news release. “And now, with many returning to the classroom, the need to keep our teachers safe is more important than ever.”

The PCR mid-turbinate test is expected to provide participants with their results within six hours. Testing is open to all Oahu educators. Those who register will be required to bring a valid ID to the testing site.

Testing Sites:



Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Diamond Head Tour Group Area (just pass baggage claim 31)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Hawaiian Monarch Hotel

444 Niu Street, Upper Lobby

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information on this testing program, call (833)-560-0997 or email CovidResponse@kidneyhi.org.