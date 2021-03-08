City expands free COVID-19 testing to Oahu food service industry workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu, through an agreement with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Consortium, has expanded free COVID-19 testing to Oahu restaurant and food service industry workers.

Those eligible can take advantage of 15,000 test kits being made available at the City’s Mobile Lab at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and at the Hawaiian Monarch Hotel in Waikiki.

The PCR mid-turbinate tests offer results to participants within six hours, according to the City.

A valid Government ID and recent pay stub will be required as proof of food service industry employment. For employees who are not able to show a pay stub, an employer will be able to provide a recently dated letter requesting test.

“Our restaurant industry has been really hammered, but was there for us throughout this pandemic, transitioning to delivery and curbside or contactless pickup,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “This is an easy way we can be there for them, by providing free, COVID-19 testing. With the detection of new COVID-19 variants here on O‘ahu, and until enough of our island is vaccinated, keeping everyone in the City and County of Honolulu safe is our top priority. Testing plays a big role in that effort. Continuing to prevent the spread of this virus is one of the best ways we can get more of this industry back to work and flourishing again.”

Testing Sites:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Diamond Head Tour Group Area (just pass baggage claim 31)

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hawaiian Monarch Hotel

444 Niu Street, Upper Lobby

Honolulu, HI 96815

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on this testing program, please call (833) 560-0997 or email CovidResponse@kidneyhi.org.