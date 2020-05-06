Live Now
KHON2 News at 9

City distributes food at Aloha Stadium

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city’s next food distribution event is set to take place May 6 at Aloha Stadium.

Those who recently lost their jobs due to the pandemic are urged to take part.

There will be enough supplies for about 4,000 households.

It’ll be handed out at Gate 3 across from Ice Palace starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last.

You must stay in your vehicle.

A vehicle may pick up food for a maximum of three households.

An adult from each household must be present with a valid ID.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 65°

Thursday

77° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 77° 64°

Friday

79° / 64°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 79° 64°

Saturday

79° / 65°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 79° 65°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Monday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Clear
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

Trending Stories