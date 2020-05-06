City distributes food at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city’s next food distribution event is set to take place May 6 at Aloha Stadium.

Those who recently lost their jobs due to the pandemic are urged to take part.

There will be enough supplies for about 4,000 households.

It’ll be handed out at Gate 3 across from Ice Palace starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last.

You must stay in your vehicle.

A vehicle may pick up food for a maximum of three households.

An adult from each household must be present with a valid ID.