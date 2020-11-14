City Council says CARES Act deadline should be extended, seeks additional funding

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act fund expires on Dec. 30 for Hawaii, but local officials say the state needs more time.

The Honolulu City Council has put forth a resolution urging Hawaii’s Congressional Delegation to push for extending the federal deadline to utilize CARES Act money and consider seeking additional federal funding for the state.

“It’s going to take several years for our devastated economy to fully recover, but the clock is ticking right now for Hawai‘i because every CARES Act dollar has to be spent by December 30th or we have to give the money back to the federal government,” said Honolulu City Council Chair Emeritus Menor. “That’s why it’s imperative that we get more time and more federal funds so our residents, who are suffering now, can be appropriately helped.”

The state received $10.2-billion in federal funding to address the impacts of COVID-19. Only 22.3 percent of that money has been expended, says the City Council.

The council argues that residents are still struggling to pay rent and utilities, secure employment and access economic relief. If the state’s funds are not spent within the next month, further federal assistance may not come for a while.

