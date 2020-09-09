City confirms employee at Koolau Driver Licensing Center on Oahu tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

KANEOHE, Hawaiii (KHON2) — An employee at the Koolau Driver Licensing center has tested positive for coronavirus.

The city says the employee is now under self-quarantine.

The center has been closed to the public since Aug. 27 so officials do not believe there was any exposure to the public.

The worker was asymptomatic but took part in last week’s surge testing event and got the positive result.

