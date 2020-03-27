HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has ordered city community gardens to reopen Friday morning.

Nine community gardens will be accessible from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The one exception is at the Foster Community Garden, which will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to noon.

All community gardeners are encouraged to practice social distancing while tending to their gardens.

This is done by maintaining at least six feet of space between yourself and others, and remembering to not gather in groups of more than 10 people.

To access the dedicated Community Gardens webpage, which include garden locations and plot size, please click here.

Parks Remain Closed

A reminder, all city parks, campgrounds, and recreational facilities remain closed through Thursday, April 30. To clarify, members of the public should only traverse parks to access the comfort stations, their assigned community garden plots, or the ocean. After that you should go home. A map of City park facilities can be accessed by following this link: bit.ly/OahuParkMap. Comfort stations will be discussed below.

In-person Customer Service

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) is also announcing that all in-person customer service interactions will be suspended at our Parks Permit Office, located on the ground floor of the Fasi Municipal Building, through April 30.

To reach the Permits Office please call (808) 768-3440.

Comfort Stations and Showers

On Tuesday, it was announced park comfort stations would be reopening the following day. The task of reopening 216 comfort stations island-wide proved to require far more time than anticipated. We appreciate the patience of the public while we work to reopen these facilities.

Similarly, water service is gradually being restored to outdoor park shower facilities.

Some comfort stations will remain temporarily closed for cleaning, maintenance, and/or renovations.

In both cases we remind the public the city parks are closed, and that these facilities are designed to support the public use at parks only and not to be complete hygiene centers for unsheltered members of our community.

The City has developed hygiene centers in Iwilei and Chinatown to support the ongoing needs of our unsheltered population while connecting them to necessary social services and housing. Due to the importance of increased hygiene, the City has increased the hours at P?n?wai Rest Stop and is working hard to get to 24/7 operations there. Additionally, the City has supported the operations of mobile hygiene trailers and is working hard to reopen all comfort stations to be available for emergency needs.