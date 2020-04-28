City clears homeless on Dillingham Blvd

Coronavirus
Posted:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city cleared out the homeless along a portion of Dillingham Boulevard Monday morning.

The city had paused enforcement for several weeks following guidelines from the CDC.

HPD also provided face masks and bags of chips to the homeless.

According to the city, so far enforcement teams have removed 6 million pounds of trash and debris and 19,000 pounds of shopping carts.

